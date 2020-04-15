WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio — A staff member at a Williams County jail has tested positive for coronavirus, Williams County Health Department leaders said Wednesday.

This is the first corrections department staff member to be diagnosed with the virus.

Health officials are working with the facility to conduct contact tracing, a disease investigation in which WCHD nurses and the Ohio Department of Health identify close contacts of this individual.

According to the Corrections Commission of Northwest Ohio, another staff member was also tested, but only one had a positive result.

No personal information is being released at this time in order to protect the individual's privacy.

CCNO officials are working in conjunction with the health department to identify the next steps.

"We will continue to monitor the situation. We will work closely with the Williams County Health Department to ensure all staff and inmates’ safety,” CCNO executive director Dennis Sullivan said.

Leaders at the facility are reportedly taking measures to limit the impact on staff and inmates.

The Williams County Health Department will continue to update cases

on the WCHD website.

