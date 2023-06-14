City leaders, port authority looking to help solve Williams County housing shortage

There are four new homes in the county that are a result of a 2018 economic housing study, which found the county was several hundred houses short.

BRYAN, Ohio — The city of Bryan is home to the Spangler Candy Company, but right now, things are a little sour. Williams County is facing a housing shortage.

"We can attract people to come to work here but there's no place for them to live," Spangler's President and CFO, Bill Martin, said.

Martin is also on the county's port authority board and said the number of people in the county is outpacing the number of houses. There are four new homes in the county that are a result of a 2018 economic housing study, which found the county was several hundred houses short.

"Bryan has about 8,700 residents," Mayor Carrie Schlade said. "We are probably short 200 houses here. It's not just workforce that we need, we need senior, we need multi-family."

The Williams County Port Authority is helping city leaders ease the burden and has acquired more than a dozen pieces of land to create housing.

"What you see is a brand new home going into a lot that was abandoned," Martin said. "In some cases, it had a really bad home on it that's been torn down and removed. We're making something out of nothing."

The group broke ground on the house about a month ago and the builders say they'll probably be done next month.

It's a three-bedroom, one-bath house," builder Colt Fackler said. "All the bedrooms have closets and they're all average size bedrooms. The bathroom has a washer and dryer in it, nice closet."