Montpelier car part manufacturer temporarily laying off part of workforce

The company says the Ford Truck plant in Kentucky has not been placing orders for their components as the industry struggles with a chip shortage.

MONTPELIER, Ohio — Supply chain issues are continuing to reverberate across the country and in northwest Ohio.

In the same week that Whirpool Corp. announced they will temporarily halt operations at their plant in Clyde, a Williams County company that produces car parts for Ford and other companies announced it will temporarily be laying off close to a third of its workforce.

Powers and Sons, in Montpelier, informed about 90 employees of the layoff earlier in the week.

WTOL 11 reached out to Powers and Sons and were told the layoff will hopefully only last for a week, although it’s possible it could last longer.

The company cited the ongoing chip shortage that has been affecting the wider car manufacturing industry as the reason for the layoff.

Specifically, the Ford truck plant in Louisville has not been placing orders for Power and Sons components.

About 300 people are employed at the plant.

Powers and Sons says employees will not have to reapply for their jobs when they come back.

Powers and Sons manufactures steering linkage and suspension components.