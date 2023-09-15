Williams County: Issues affecting 911 calls in region

Anyone who needs emergency services and is unable to reach 911 is asked to call 419-636-8497, according to the Williams County Communications Agency.

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio — There is a partial 911 outage in Williams County, the county's communications agency said just after 5:30 p.n. on Friday

Anyone who needs emergency services and is unable to reach 911 is asked to call 419-636-8497.

The agency did not provide a time when the services are expected to be restored.

According to the agency, network providers have reported "issues impacting some 911 calls throughout the region."

In an update at 8 p.m. Friday, the agency said "Stryker landlines are confirmed to be experiencing an outage at this time. Other cell and landline providers are also still experiencing issues."

Regular cellphone service in the region may also be impacted, the agency said.

