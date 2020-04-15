WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio — The Williams County Health District reported the first death linked to COVID-19 in the county Wednesday afternoon.

Out of respect for the family, the health district has decided to not release any identifying information about the individual.

"On behalf of the entire county, we express our deepest sympathies for the family and friends of the individual who died," said Williams County Health Commissioner James D. Watkins. "We are working tirelessly to slow the spread of this virus and minimize its impact."

The health district says the death of the county resident emphasizes the need for physical or social distancing and following the state's stay-at-home order to flatten the curve and protect the community.

The Williams County Health Department will continue to update cases here.

