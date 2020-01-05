TOLEDO, Ohio — Nationwide, meat processing plants have struggled with COVID-19, employee attendance and supply chain disruption.

Plants are either shut down or working at half-capacity so farmers have nowhere to send their livestock to.

"We have seen a drop of 30% in both pork and beef as far as processing meat across the country," Ty Higgins, a spokesperson for the Ohio Farm Bureau, said.

Higgins said that Ohio has been relatively fortunate to have processing plants around that are still up and running. He thinks the state's food supply will be OK, but if there are other places that have shortages and they draw from those processing plants that have some meat to sell, then the state might see resources being spread out a little bit further. He said if this were the case, Ohioans could start to see our choices in the grocery store become a bit less.

"Despite that, we had record beef and pork production in 2019, so there is federal cold storage to keep store shelves full for a while. But since we are seeing that disruption in the processing plant, we may see a shortage for weeks and months to come," Higgins said.

By "shortage," Higgins means there will still be protein on grocery store shelves, just maybe not the cut you want. But shoppers play a big role in supply as well.

"When we go to the store, we can't just get everything we're going to need for the next month or two or three. We can't fill our freezers full. We have to cognizant of the fact that other people out there need to fill their fridge for the next week," Higgins said.

Higgins said that our federal cold reserve should last for up to six weeks so long as shoppers don't buy more of what they need. And with President Trump's recent executive order to reopen plants, we'll start seeing meat processed on a large-scale once again.

The executive order, signed on Tuesday, invoked the Defense Production Act to keep meat processing plants open. The order also applies to plants that have already closed, which will have to re-open with healthy workers.

"We're gonna dip into those reserves. We're gonna start seeing that happen at the grocery store, and hopefully that will sustain until we get the processing plants up and running again," Higgins said.

In a full-page newspaper ad, the chairman of Tyson said that the nation’s food supply is breaking saying:

“As pork, beef and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain.”

“It’s not the lack of the product, it’s the lack of the product getting to the market. So they will have to be resourceful and figure out ways to get it to the consumer," David Dewey, president of the California Association of Meat Processors said.

Officials with the Department Of Agriculture reported that we may see some meats unavailable at certain stores at certain times and others that are unavailable for longer periods of time.

