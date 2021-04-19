Will Thursday be a freeze PLUS free Mr. Freeze? Find out how Tuesday's snow might mean ice cream!

With WTOL 11 First Alert meteorologists tracking snow in our forecast, Mr. Freeze is offering a pretty good deal. Here's the likelihood you can snag a free cone!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Mr. Freeze has a sweet deal in store, depending on how much snow we see Tuesday!

The popular ice cream spot is promising a free small ice cream cone to every customer at the Toledo and Perrysburg locations Thursday -- if we get 4'' of snow on Tuesday.

The snowfall for this promotion will be what's measured at Toledo Express Airport. Our First Alert Weather Team predicts heavier snow to the south, so keep your eyes (and your shaved ice trucks) closer to the airport.

The snow is expected to exit the picture and melt on Wednesday.

However, the deal means after the Wednesday overnight freeze and following Thursday morning, you can stop in and snag a free cone from Mr. Freeze after the hard freeze - if, of course, we see that magic number of snowfall.

So what does WTOL 11's First Alert Chief Meteorologist Robert Shiels have to say about the likelihood of free Mr. Freeze in the forecast?

"You can quote me on a 50/50 chance! ☺"

Download the FREE WTOL 11 First Alert Weather app to keep track of the latest updates!