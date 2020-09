The animal, with drain cover still attached, was taken to Nature's Nursery in Whitehouse.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — A sad ending to a story that captured people’s hearts on social media on Sunday.

A wildlife officer was called out to help rescue a raccoon that got its head stuck in a heavy iron storm drain cover on Holland-Sylvania Rd. in Maumee.

Unable to free the animal on the scene, the raccoon, and drain cover, had to be taken to Nature’s Nursery in Whitehouse.