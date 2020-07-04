TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools has announced it is now providing internet access to some of their students who don't have internet at home by having -WiFi on its buses.

"There's one thing about building the capacity of having laptops and Chromebooks, but at the end of the day, you have to have WiFi capability to make these things work as well," TPS Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant said.

Durant is bringing those resources right to the people in the community who need it.

He says they already have buses within their districts that are Wi-Fi enabled. Since the buses aren't currently on the roads, they can be used to bring access to areas without it.

"What we're doing is strategically putting buses in various communities. We're working with LMHA housing and putting them closer there so we're now adding 2,000 plus students into the capability and range of getting WiFi services within that," Durant said.

TPS has 10 buses that will be in the community providing WiFi.

He said TPS has also extended the reach of internet access for all of their school buildings.

"They will be able to sit in their own home, they may be able to travel in this area, but there's a certain range and once they get out of range they may walk into another area," he said.

The goal is to add an additional 600 Wi-Fi capabilities to help cover as much of the city of Toledo as possible for their families.

The buses will be on a rotating schedule and within neighborhoods twice a week. The schedule is available below:

April 6

9:30-12:00 Weiler Homes, McClinton Nunns, Pulley Homes

12:30-3:00 Weiler Homes, McClinton Nunns, John Holland

April 7

9:30-12:00 Northern Heights, Port Lawrence, Ravine Park

12:30-3:00 Northern Heights, Port Lawrence, Ravine Park

April 8

9:30-12:00 Elmdale/Mercer, Birmingham Terrace, Regina Manor, Oak Grove (Spencer Sharples)

12:30-3:00 Elmdale/Mercer, Birmingham Terrace, Regina Manor, Oak Grove (Spencer Sharples)

April 9

9:30-12:00 Weiler, McClinton Nunns, Pulley Homes

12:30-3:00 Weiler, McClinton Nunns, John Holland

April 20

9:30-12:00 Northern Heights, Port Lawrence, Ravine Park

12:30-3:00 Northern Heights, Port Lawrence, Ravine Park

April 21

9:30-12:00 Elmdale/Mercer, Birmingham Terrace, Regina Manor, Oak Grove (Spencer Sharples)

12:30-3:00 Elmdale/Mercer, Birmingham Terrace, Regina Manor, Oak Grove (Spencer Sharples)

April 22

9:30-12:00 Weiler, McClinton Nunns, Pulley Homes

12:30-3:00 Weiler, McClinton Nunns, John Holland

April 23

9:30-12:00 Northern Heights, Port Lawrence, Ravine Park

12:30-3:00 Northern Heights, Port Lawrence, Ravine Park

April 24

9:30-12:00 Elmdale/Mercer, Birmingham Terrace, Regina Manor, Oak Grove (Spencer Sharples)

12:30-3:00 Elmdale/Mercer, Birmingham Terrace, Regina Manor, Oak Grove (Spencer Sharples)

April 27

9:30-12:00 Weiler, McClinton Nunns, Pulley Homes

12:30-3:00 Weiler, McClinton Nunns, John Holland

April 28

9:30-12:00 Northern Heights, Port Lawrence, Ravine Park

12:30-3:00 Northern Heights, Port Lawrence, Ravine Park

April 29

9:30-12:00 Elmdale/Mercer, Birmingham Terrace, Regina Manor, Oak Grove (Spencer Sharples)

12:30-3:00 Elmdale/Mercer, Birmingham Terrace, Regina Manor, Oak Grove (Spencer Sharples)

April 30

9:30-12:00 Weiler, McClinton Nunns, Pulley Homes

12:30-3:00 Weiler, McClinton Nunns, John Holland

May 1