Wife of Blue Jackets player calls fans out for yelling hateful comments at her family during game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The wife of a Columbus Blue Jackets player has taken to Instagram to call out fans for yelling hateful comments at her family during Friday's game.

Goalie Elvis Merzlikins' wife, Aleksandra, posted to her Instagram story Saturday, reaching out to attendees of the game who allegedly used hateful language during the Blue Jacket's Friday night game against the Boston Bruins.

In her story, she said some of the slurs directed at her family, included "you and your husband are trash," and "you, your kid and your husband should die."

Aleksandra noted that fans would only yell positive affirmations when Elvis played well. She also said fans would ask if they can take a picture and touch her 1-year-old son who she brought to the game.

In her statement, she said she would no longer be bringing him to games because she is scared of him being there.

The full Instagram story post reads:

"Okay guys that's enough... yesterday night I heard 'you, your kid and your husband should die' 'you and your husband are trash'... while at the same time when he plays good it's 'you guys are amazing' 'we love you' 'can we get a picture'... touching my son, screaming his name (he's one year old, and thanks to all of this he will not be coming with me to games anymore to see his dad because honestly I'm scared of him being there. Good job)

Today I'm reading that I'm blocking fans and that my husband has mental issues...sorry that you need 5 minutes of fame but I didn't block you and if u think hard about why my husband did probably you will figure it out... "to every action there is a reaction remember that".

I have one thing to say. Enough with the trashing, enough with the pointing fingers, enough with the hoping something bad happens or wishing someone's death, quick reminder we had a tragedy happen last year so think about it twice before you say something....

Now or you are in it for the good and the bad or you're out. But most of all never touch our family and personal life again because what you see if 1/4 of whatever is going on, remember we decide what you see. What happens on the ice should stay on ice and not be part of our personal life outside.

FYI my husband does not have mental issues. But keep trashing until you unleash a beast Happy Halloween to everyone"

10TV reached out to the Columbus Blue Jackets club for a statement and received the following: