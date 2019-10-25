TOLEDO, Ohio — Dust off some old glasses and a lab coat - you can play the mad scientist starting Friday at Imagination Station.

The museum is hosting a week of Wicked Gross Science; spooky science experiments and activities to entertain and educate.

Throughout the science center, you can watch dry ice transform from a solid into a gas. 'Boo Bubbles' creates mysterious, foggy bubbles with water vapor inside.

'Microscopic Mites' will show the invisible to become frightfully visible with the help of a microscope. You will discover the tiny creepy crawlies that live around us, on us and inside us.

'Gross-a-tropes' explores mind-boggling exercises, and how the eyes trick the brain.

You can create oozing wounds with 'Zombie Skin.' The experience shows visitors how the body heals itself after injury.

And of course, no science experimenting is complete without slime. You can sign up for the last slime workshop of the season on Oct. 26. The sticky goo features pumpkin guts, witches brew, and ghostly glow slimes.

However, the slime workshop does require pre-registration, and the cost is $8 for non-members and $6 for members. All other activities are included with your Imagination Station admissions ticket.

'Wicked Gross Science' runs through Halloween, October 25-31.