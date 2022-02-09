'Wicked Twister' roller coaster officially removed from Cedar Point

The Wicked Twister made its debut at Cedar Point in 2002 as the park's 15th roller coaster.

CLEVELAND — The Wicked Twister roller coaster has officially been removed from Cedar Point.

Crews completed the popular roller coaster's removal process shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, according to a tweet from Tony Clark, the park's director of communications. A picture shared by Clark features a glimpse of the snowy space once occupied by the 20-year-old coaster.

Time of departure: 12:28 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8 in the year 2022 at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/vakKJUx136 — Tony Clark (@TonyClarkCP) February 8, 2022

The Wicked Twister made its debut at Cedar Point in 2002 as the park's 15th roller coaster, according to a 2001 release shared with 3News by park officials.

"With 'twists' on both towers – instead of just one – Wicked Twister will be the first and only coaster of its kind anywhere in the world," the release said at the time.

Clark tweeted a video showing a portion of the coaster being demolished in mid-January.

This story is over. Or is it??



Own a twisted 🌪 piece of history. Find out how when the dust settles… pic.twitter.com/rJXhGpfRrS — Tony Clark (@TonyClarkCP) January 14, 2022

When asked what's next for the empty space where Wicked Twister once stood, Clark told 3News, "Nothing more to share right now."