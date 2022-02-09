'Wicked Twister' roller coaster officially removed from Cedar Point

CLEVELAND — The Wicked Twister roller coaster has officially been removed from Cedar Point.
Crews completed the popular roller coaster's removal process shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, according to a tweet from Tony Clark, the park's director of communications. A picture shared by Clark features a glimpse of the snowy space once occupied by the 20-year-old coaster.
The Wicked Twister made its debut at Cedar Point in 2002 as the park's 15th roller coaster, according to a 2001 release shared with 3News by park officials.
"With 'twists' on both towers – instead of just one – Wicked Twister will be the first and only coaster of its kind anywhere in the world," the release said at the time.
Clark tweeted a video showing a portion of the coaster being demolished in mid-January.
When asked what's next for the empty space where Wicked Twister once stood, Clark told 3News, "Nothing more to share right now."
The comment comes following a blog post Clark wrote in November, during which he teased a "future development" in that location.