New allegations suggest why Tiffin's new mayor-elect withdrew less than 24 hours after getting the nod

The author of the email claimed at-large councilmember Perkins was not only fired from his job at the local YMCA for having an affair with another trainer while married, but they also claim he was involved in sexual misconduct or harassment during his time at Carmie's Bar and Grill.



"Zack's behavior ended up costing Carmie's a substantial sum, not to mention traumatizing this woman for the rest of her life. How much is he going to cost taxpayers of Tiffin if he is mayor?" the author of the email wrote.



None of the three council members that received the letter brought it up in their July 11 meeting. In a statement written July 13, the city of Tiffin claims that the letter wasn't shared with interim mayor Bridget Boyle or the rest of city administration before they elected Perkins for office, and they were equally surprised when he resigned the next day.



In Perkins' resignation letter, he made no mention of the email in question.