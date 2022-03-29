Why didn't Jamesiha Taylor get the mental health help she needed? Here's what we found out

From a waitlist to an email that didn't send, we're learning more about what led up to Jamesiha Taylor's death in her cell at the Lucas County Corrections Center.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — WTOL 11 is learning more about why Jamesiha Taylor never got the mental health assistance she needed before dying in her jail cell last week.

Here's what we know so far:

On March 10, a judge ruled Taylor did need mental health treatment and was unfit to stand trial.

The judge ordered for her to receive treatment at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital, but she was put on a waitlist to get in.

A spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services says there is a two to four-week waitlist due to an increase in people needing help ruled not fit to stand trial.

Then on March 25, Jamesiha Taylor was found unconscious in her cell at the Lucas County Corrections Center and later pronounced dead.

The coroner has not released her official cause of death.

Even though Taylor was on a waitlist, a spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services says they never received that order from the court for Taylor.

Judge Eric Marks, the judge on this case, told WTOL 11 reporter Kalie Marantette that they just learned Tuesday that the email with the order going to the hospital was sent, but bounced back and never delivered. They're still working to learn why that happened.

This spokesperson also told WTOL 11 that the jail did have the option to send an emergency hospitalization order for Taylor to be admitted immediately or they could order for her to be moved up on the waitlist.

Except, Sheriff Mike Navarre says there are almost ten other people like Taylor waiting to get in, and there's no way to order them all in at once.

Navarre says Taylor did need help, but they do not have the resources for it and the NOPH is the only place where people in crisis and in situations like Taylor's, can go.

Navarre was set to meet with the director of the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the subject.

WTOL 11 will continue to follow the story and bring you the latest updates.

