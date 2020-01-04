TOLEDO, Ohio — Amazon Prime members can now have groceries delivered to their door from Whole Foods Market.

Whole Foods said this is a way to to get groceries and essential items to customers as fast as possible in response to COVID-19.

Items such as fresh and organic produce, bakery, meat and seafood, dairy, floral and everyday items are available for delivery.

Customers can schedule their deliveries at www. Amazon.com.

Two-hour deliveries are free for orders of $35 or more and one-hour deliveries are $4.99.

You can find more information on the service here.

