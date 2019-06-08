TOLEDO, Ohio — Whole Foods employees and leaders are excited to have people shopping on Wednesday.

The store is staffed with 100 employees and 90% of them are from the Toledo area.

Tuesday, the team put the final touches on the new location, which included organizing and stocking all areas of the store.

It's been five years in the making, and leaders admit the process has been long, but they are all glad to finally have a Whole Foods in the community.

"It's a long journey. There's a lot of hard work that goes into opening a Whole Foods. There's a lot of behind-the-scenes work from our global and regional leadership partners," the store's team leader, Ben Moher said. "We sell the highest quality natural and organic product available so I'm excited to bring that to the city of Toledo."

With healthy and locally sourced foods, people in the area said that they're excited to have a major health foods store.

"(I'm excited for) the variety, the healthfulness of all the items, freshness..." community member Jim Klein said.

Whole Foods opens to the public on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The store will be full of complimentary refreshments and pastries, some music and some totes which will be given away to the first 200 customers.