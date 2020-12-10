Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to sign 'clean slate' criminal justice reform bills

The governor is expected to sign a package of six bills of criminal justice reform.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to sign a package of bills focused on criminal justice reform, which are being called "clean slate" legislation.

One of the bills will automatically expunge expunge criminal records, after about 2 1/2 years. People convicted of crimes would not have to apply. Convictions for people with a misdemeanor would be cleared seven years after their sentence. And felonies would be cleared 10 years about their sentence or conclusion of prison term.

Another one of the bills would allow people with misdemeanor marijuana convictions be able to clear their offenses sooner than before the state of Michigan legalized recreational marijuana in 2018.

Whitmer is expected to sign the bills at 1 p.m. on Monday. She will be joined with a number of state and local lawmakers, including Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Attorney General Dana Nessel, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, State Reps. Graham Filler, David LaGrand, Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, and the executive director of Safe & Just Michigan, John Cooper.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.