Whitmer seniors take part in tradition of painting their parking spots

The students enjoyed the chance to do something normal at a time where life seems anything but normal.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The coronavirus pandemic wasn’t going to stop seniors at Whitmer from taking part in a fun annual tradition earlier this week.

Seniors got a chance to be creative while painting their personal parking spots.

Even though, it’s possible, they might never get to park there, it gave them an opportunity to escape from the harsh reality of the pandemic and allowed them to connect with their artistic side.

"It's kind of difficult. I mean just to think, like mentally, if we're ever really going to get to use it. I mean I know I'm making memories and it's kind of fun. I get to be with my friends, just do something that at least one of the senior things we maybe get to do,” said senior Madison Mitchell.

Designs ranged from favorite sayings to a Chicago Bear logo.

Some parents were Even on hand to help out.

One student, Sam Szymanski, took the opportunity to honor military members.