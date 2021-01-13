Whitmer: Police monitoring 'chatter' about Capitol violence

The state police has increased its visible presence at the Capitol this week following a deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she is not aware of a specific threat of violence against the Michigan Capitol this weekend but law enforcement continues to monitor “chatter” after the FBI warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals.

The state police has increased its visible presence at the Capitol this week following a deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

A 6-foot fence will be installed around the statehouse on Friday. Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has asked Whitmer to activate the Michigan National Guard to provide additional security and crowd control.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.