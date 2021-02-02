Whitmer, Nessel, Benson seek to disbar 4 attorneys they say ‘pushed a false narrative of widespread election fraud’

“These attorneys filed a complaint based on falsehoods, used their law license in an attempt to disenfranchise Michigan voters," Nessel said.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s top three elected officials are asking for the disbarment of four attorneys who they say pushed a false narrative of widespread election fraud in legal proceedings before multiple judges and courts.

On Jan. 28, Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office filed motions for sanctions in federal court against the lawyers – Michigan attorneys Greg Rohl, Scott Hagerstrom and Stefanie Junttila, and Texas attorney Sidney Powell.

On Monday, Nessel joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in filing complaints with the Attorney Grievance Commission of the State of Michigan and the State Bar of Texas, asking that the attorneys be disbarred and lose their privilege to practice law in those states.

“These attorneys filed a complaint based on falsehoods, used their law license in an attempt to disenfranchise Michigan voters and undermine the faith of the public in the legitimacy of the recent presidential election, and lent credence to untruths that led to violence and unrest,” Nessel said.

“In doing so, they violated their oath and the ethical rules to which they are bound, abused the court system, and compromised the administration of justice — an important foundation of our civil society and the very bulwark of our democratic institutions."

The full complaints can be viewed below:

