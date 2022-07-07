Gov. Whitmer to lower flags in honor of Detroit police officer killed in line of duty

Officer Loren Courts, 40, died on Wednesday July 6, following a shooting on the city's west side.

LANSING, Mich. — American flags across Michigan will fly at half staff on Monday, July 18, to honor the life of a Detroit police officer who was killed in the line of duty last Wednesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the order Friday, stating flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan to be lowered for Officer Loren Courts.

Officer Courts was killed after he and his partner were “ambushed” on the night of Wednesday, July 6, as they responded to a report of a man firing a weapon. Police say the gunman, Ehmani Davis, 19, was fatally shot by another officer as Courts’ partner was rendering medical aid to Courts.

Courts was a second-generation officer and served on the Detroit Police Department for five years, serving and protecting the city of Detroit. He leaves behind a wife of 11 years, two children, and close immediate family.

“Michigan will lower flags Monday to mourn the loss Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts, a dedicated public servant, father, and son,” said Governor Whitmer. “Our hearts go out to Officer Courts’ family, friends, and fellow officers through this difficult time and the entire community that has been impacted by this devastating act of violence. We will continue backing up law enforcement not only with our words, but with our actions. Together we will protect public safety, reduce gun violence, and save lives.”

Most recently, a 26-year-old man was charged with buying a firearm that police say Davis used to fatally shoot the officer.

The investigation into this shooting is still ongoing.

