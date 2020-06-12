Whitmer lowers flags for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

"I hope this day serves as a reminder of unity in the face of tragedy."

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S and Michigan flags throughout the state to be lowered to half-staff Monday to honor the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“As President Franklin Delano Roosevelt said, December 7 truly is ‘a day that will live in infamy,’” said Governor Whitmer. “We remember the courage and bravery of the men and women at Pearl Harbor, and honor the thousands of Americans who lost their lives during this tragic attack on our nation. I hope this day serves as a reminder of unity in the face of tragedy. I encourage each of us to draw upon these ideals as we work together to eliminate COVID-19 from Michigan.”

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff. To do so, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position.

Flags will be returned to full-staff on Tuesday.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.