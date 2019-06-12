TOLEDO, Ohio — Whitmer High School went on a brief lockdown on Thursday after one student attacked another with a sharp object.

A police report stated that the first student went after the second with a knife-like object in art class when the school's security officer intervened. School Resource Officer Flores reportedly sustained a small cut on his left hand while taking the student into custody.

Officer Flores requested that the school should be placed on lockdown due to the nature of the incident. Once the student was controlled, the lockdown was lifted.

According to police, no students were injured.

The student yielding the sharp object was transported to JJC.

