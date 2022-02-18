Spring break could affect jury pool in Whitmer kidnap trial

The trial could last four to five weeks and run into the spring break of schools in western Michigan, impacting the trial's jury pool.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spring break could affect the makeup of the jury in the upcoming trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Judge Robert Jonker held a final housekeeping hearing Friday ahead of the March 8 trial in federal court in Grand Rapids. The trial could last four to five weeks and run into the spring break of schools in western Michigan.

The judge says he's not likely to keep someone with travel plans in the jury pool, which means there could be fewer people with school-age children to consider.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor in 2020. They have pleaded not guilty.

In January, Judge Jonker rejected claims of entrapment and declined to dismiss charges in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer.

The men accused of the plot claim they were illegally influenced by rogue agents and informants.

Ty Garbin pleaded guilty and was sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison. Prosecutors say he will be a star witness at trial in federal court.

FBI agents stepped in and arrested the group in October 2020. The government said six men wanted to kidnap Gov. Whitmer because of their disgust over COVID-19 restrictions.

The plot included outdoor training with firearms in Wisconsin and Michigan and scouting Whitmer’s second home in northern Michigan.

