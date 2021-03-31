Whitmer increases daily vaccination goal to 100,000 shots per day

Michigan has met or exceeded its original 50,000 vaccinations per day goal for the past 38 days.

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has raised Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccination goal from 50,000 to 100,000 shots per day, the Governor’s Office announced Wednesday.

The new goal is based on the state’s successful efforts to expand equitable and efficient vaccine administration by partnering with private and public organizations in communities across the state. It’s made possible by continuous week-over-week increases in the number of vaccines allocated to the state of Michigan.

“Michigan is making great strides as our rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines continues ramping up,” Whitmer said. “The safe, effective vaccines are one of the best ways to protect you and your family from coronavirus, and they are essential to getting our country back to normal so we can hug our families, get back to work, send our kids to school, and get together again.”

According to the state, Michigan has met or exceeded its original 50,000 vaccinations per day goal for the past 38 days. To date, Michigan has administered 4,207,102 vaccines, moving the state closer to its goal of vaccinating at least 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older as soon as possible.

“These new, higher vaccine targets are a testament to what we can do together, and we need to meet them so we can keep rebuilding our economy,” Whitmer said. “Thanks to capable leadership at the national level, heroic efforts by frontline workers who are working around the clock, and the dedication of millions of Michiganders, we will put this pandemic behind us.”

In next week’s shipment, the Biden Administration will increase the state’s direct allocation by 66,020 doses for a total of 620,040 vaccines, a weekly record high for Michigan. This allocation includes 147,800 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The state is working hand-in-hand with health care systems, local health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers, primary care providers and others to get Michiganders vaccinated with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

“Providers have administered more than four million doses in just four months and we praise and appreciate their willingness to serve their communities, and are confident they will meet and exceed the new 100,000 shots per day goal.”

