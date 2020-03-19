TOLEDO, Ohio — Eddie McCarthy is a math teacher at Whitmer High School.

The news of schools moving to distance learning had him feeling a little 'classroom sick' on Wednesday night.

He turned those feelings of teaching from home into a song and the community really responding to it.

McCarthy said it started after having Lewis Capaldi's song, 'Someone You Loved,' stuck in his head.

"He says 'and now the day bleeds' and I said, 'now it's day three.' When I said that, I was like 'oh,' so I wrote a song real quick and I posted it," McCarthy explained.

McCarthy said he's always writing and playing music, but has never done it much in class.

While he was home, he felt a song was the perfect way to express what it's been like.

"As a teacher, it's just been nuts. We've never had to do this before. We're all just so used to being in a classroom, they come to us, we teach them and they leave. And now that seems so easy compared to what's going on now, but we're figuring it out. We're just going minute by minute," said McCarthy.

He thought his co-workers would resonate with it. He didn't know how many of his students would reach out to him about the video and how cool they thought it was.

"I think the students have been really shocked because everyday they just see me up there teaching math and stuff," said McCarthy.

He said he doesn't usually post that kind of stuff online but is considering posting more music and maybe relating it to math in the future.

RELATED: Buckeye Broadband to provide internet to students in need, customers unable to pay bill

RELATED: Toledo Public Schools begin serving meals to students, parents are thankful for the help