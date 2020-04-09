Whitmer extends COVID-19 state of emergency until Oct. 1

The current state of emergency was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended Michigan's state of emergency until Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

The emergency was first declared on March 10 to allow the state to address COVID-19 by mobilizing resources and issue executive orders. It has been extended multiple times since then.

“By extending the state of emergency, we can continue the crucial work needed to save lives. Since March, I have been committed to using every tool at my disposal to protect families, frontline workers, and our economy from the threat of COVID-19. I urge Michiganders to do their part by wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing and staying safe and smart," a statement from Whitmer read in part.

The governor's ability to declare a state of emergency and issue executive orders was challenged in a lawsuit filed by legislative Republicans. However, in late August, the Michigan appeals court upheld a ruling that Whitmer's declaration and emergency orders fall within the scope of her powers as governor.

As of Thursday, Michigan reported 104,395 total cases of the virus and 6,519 deaths. The same day, Whitmer relaxed some restrictions in the state, allowing gyms to reopen and giving high school football the OK.

