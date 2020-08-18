Whitmer doubles down on Shark Week line after mouthing motherf*****

What she said was not broadcast live, but it was seen by millions on Twitter. She said: "It's not just Shark Week ... it's Shark Week *mouths expletive*"

MICHIGAN, USA — What week is it? Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was caught making a joke and mouthing a curse word Monday just before her Democratic National Convention speech.

What she said was not broadcast live, but it was seen by millions on Twitter. She said: "It's not just Shark Week ... it's Shark Week *mouths expletive.*"

Tuesday, Whitmer appeared to poke fun at herself and the viral clip in an exchange with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist on Twitter.

Gilchrist asked her "What week is it?" and Whitmer responded with a GIF of a shark.

In her speech, Whitmer was able to maneuver through calmer waters and spoke about Joe Biden's work with the auto industry. She also said Biden would rally the country to fight the coronavirus and not deny it like President Donald Trump has.

The governor spoke on the opening night of Democrats’ virtual nominating convention. She addressed a national audience from a United Auto Workers hall in Lansing.

Watch her full speech here: