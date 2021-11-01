Whitmer: Give drivers insurance refunds of up to $675 a car

Whitmer is calling for insurance refunds of up to $675 per vehicle to be quickly issued to drivers.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for refunds to be issued to drivers who pay for unlimited coverage of medical bills in car crashes.

In a letter to the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association on Monday, the Democratic governor cited a surplus of $5 billion that she attributed to premium overcharges and cost-saving measures under a 2019 law that cut insurers’ medical costs for people injured in crashes.

The MCCA is a state-created nonprofit entity that reimburses car insurers for health care claims surpassing $600,000.

MCCA Executive Director Kevin Clinton says the board, comprised almost entirely of insurance companies, will consider the request but Whitmer's proposed surplus is too much.

