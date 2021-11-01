x
Whitmer: Give drivers insurance refunds of up to $675 a car

Whitmer is calling for insurance refunds of up to $675 per vehicle to be quickly issued to drivers.
Credit: AP
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during the Detroit Branch NAACP's 66th Annual Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner at TCF Center in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Nic Antaya/Detroit News via AP)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for refunds to be issued to drivers who pay for unlimited coverage of medical bills in car crashes. 

In a letter to the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association on Monday, the Democratic governor cited a surplus of $5 billion that she attributed to premium overcharges and cost-saving measures under a 2019 law that cut insurers’ medical costs for people injured in crashes. 

Whitmer is calling for insurance refunds of up to $675 per vehicle to be quickly issued to drivers.

The MCCA is a state-created nonprofit entity that reimburses car insurers for health care claims surpassing $600,000. 

MCCA Executive Director Kevin Clinton says the board, comprised almost entirely of insurance companies, will consider the request but Whitmer's proposed surplus is too much.

