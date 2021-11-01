Whitmer: Give drivers insurance refunds of up to $675 a car

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for refunds to be issued to drivers who pay for unlimited coverage of medical bills in car crashes.
In a letter to the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association on Monday, the Democratic governor cited a surplus of $5 billion that she attributed to premium overcharges and cost-saving measures under a 2019 law that cut insurers’ medical costs for people injured in crashes.
Whitmer is calling for insurance refunds of up to $675 per vehicle to be quickly issued to drivers.
The MCCA is a state-created nonprofit entity that reimburses car insurers for health care claims surpassing $600,000.
MCCA Executive Director Kevin Clinton says the board, comprised almost entirely of insurance companies, will consider the request but Whitmer's proposed surplus is too much.
