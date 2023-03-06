Thousands of acres of land are burning in two separate fires in Northern Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) to coordinate response by personnel battling two wildfires in Northern Michigan.

The SEOC became operational at 7 p.m. on Saturday as the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and local partners fought large wildfires in Crawford and Iosco County.

The Grayling Township fire is moving to the west and southwest, causing emergency evacuations and has grown in size since it began earlier on Saturday, according to the Office of the Governor and DNR.

The first time the DNR reported its size to be 1,000 acres, but in an update from the Office of the Governor, the fire has now grown to 3,000 acres in size.

Multiple agencies, including the DNR, are currently working to keep the fire under control.

Officials say ground crews, heavy equipment, a Michigan State Police (MSP) helicopter, four USDA Forest Service fire boss planes and a Type 1 helicopter have been assigned to help suppress the fire.

Aircraft will scoop water from three nearby lakes and use it to suppress the fire, the DNR says.

“Today, I am activating our State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate an all-hands-on-deck response to the wildfires in northern Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer.

“By taking this action, we can ensure state and local first responders have what they need to get this fire contained and prevent loss of life or property. I want to thank the first responders who have been working to keep Michiganders safe.”

The second fire is about 250-300 acres and located in Iosco County. Multiple fire agencies are responding to the fire, which is contained. The governor's office says that the area is going to be continued to be monitored as a precaution.

