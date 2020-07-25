Whitehouse restaurant celebrating Christmas in July

The restaurant tapped a keg of Great Lakes Christmas Ale on Saturday and even welcomed in Jolly Old St. Nick.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — 2020 got you feeling down?

Wish you could fast forward to the end of the year? Maybe Christmas?

Local Thyme, in Whitehouse, knows how you feel and is doing their best to help.

The restaurant tapped a keg of Great Lakes Christmas Ale on Saturday morning.

Normally, the public would have to wait until November to get a pint of the popular seasonal beer.

Santa will even be making an appearance to really get you in the holiday spirit.

The restaurant will be serving pints on Saturday. On Sunday, if there is any left, the restaurant will be filling growlers.

Santa is due to arrive around 6 p.m. for pictures and the Ben DeLong Band will be performing Christmas songs.