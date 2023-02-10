Whitehouse residents prepare for mayoral primary Tuesday

Voters will cast their ballots at the Community Christ Lutheran Church on Finzel Road. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Voters in Whitehouse are heading to the polls Tuesday for a mayoral primary.

The October election comes after the village's former mayor, Donald Atkinson, resigned in August while facing accusations of misconduct. An investigation by a Toledo law firm found that the former mayor was intoxicated while he was working and "created a difficult work environment for Village staff." He denied both claims.

On Tuesday, voters will narrow the field of four mayoral hopefuls --Richard Bingham, Tony Fronk, Rebecca Conklin Kleiboemer and Robert J. Crowe -- down to two, who then will move on to the Nov. 7 general election.

Diana Rentz, a Whitehouse resident, wants the next mayor to be someone who cares about the community. She said couldn't believe the allegations against Atkinson and wondered why his term ended abruptly.

"I am shocked, I'm surprised," she said. "I was not aware, but I was wondering why he resigned."

Rentz has lived in the Village of Whitehouse for almost two decades. She met Atkinson at one point and decided to vote for him.

He was sworn into office in January 2016.

"When he was running for office, he came by, and that's what I thought was a good sign when somebody comes and wants to meet the people," Rentz said.

She's still unsure about who she'll vote for on Tuesday, but she knows she wants someone with an impressive resume.

"I look for experience," she said. "People who understand the government and what's going on in the community."