Whitehouse mayor resigns Thursday

The reason for mayor Donald Atkinson's resignation was not given. The president of Whitehouse City Council will assume mayoral duties.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — The mayor of Whitehouse, Donald Atkinson, resigned Thursday.

In a press release from the village, Atkinson's resignation letter reads as follows:

“The Village of Whitehouse, after serious consideration I am herby tendering my resignation as Mayor of Whitehouse. Serving the Village of Whitehouse has been one of the highlights of my life. Sincerely, Don Atkinson”

The reason for Atkinson's resignation is not given.

Rebecca Conklin Kleiboemer, the president of Whitehouse Village Council, will assume mayoral duties, according to the press release.

Atkinson was sworn into office as mayor on Jan. 5, 2016, according to the village's website. He had previously served on Whitehouse Village Council for four years.

Atkinson has served in many different positions in northwest Ohio over his decades-long career, according to his biography on the village website.

He is a retired captain in the Lucas County Sheriff's Office with over 44 years of law enforcement service. He also served on the Anthony Wayne Local Schools Board of Education for 20 years prior to his election to Whitehouse Village Council.

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.