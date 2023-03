In a Facebook post, the restaurant said it will be closed for the "coming weeks."

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — A fire broke out Wednesday morning at the famed Whitehouse Inn.

The Village of Whitehouse confirmed there was a fire, but could not confirm the severity. The restaurant posted on Facebook that it will be closed for the "coming weeks."

WTOL 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.