Whitehouse celebrates Founders Day

The Village of Whitehouse celebrates its 159th birthday on July 5. A celebration Friday night involved fireworks, food trucks and more.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — The Village of Whitehouse is celebrating 159 years of existence. Founders Day recognizes the village’s inception on July 5, 1864. The village's festival event Friday night at Blue Creek Metropark goes hand-in-hand with Independence Day celebrations.

“We just want people to come out and have a good time, and enjoy the fireworks,” Mark Schriefer, who works in the administrative office of the Village of Whitehouse, said.

Schriefer promoted the event online in the preceding weeks, bringing people from around northwest Ohio to Whitehouse.

“It’s close to the holiday and I knew there’d be fireworks, so it’d be fun to celebrate with," Perrysburg resident Hayleigh Lewis said. "The food trucks are a great added plus.”

Food trucks included The Loaded Chicken, Uncle Louie's Food Truck, Big Mealz on Wheelz, Snowie Summers, Susie Lynne's Lemonade, Garry's Kettle Corn and K&K Concessions.

The village has been steadily growing for decades. The population at the time of the 2020 Census was tallied at 4,990, only 10 people short of qualifying for city status. Schriefer said with Whitehouse’s growth, the Founder’s Day event will grow as well.

“We just want people to come out and almost have an all-day experience," Schriefer said. "Especially our residents, but also our neighbors and our visitors.”

The night ended with a 10-minute fireworks display over the Blue Creek quarry, something one can enjoy whether you’re five years old or 50.

“The kids love it," Monclova resident Tony Capron. "I like the loud booms. I get the excitement out of that too.”

Others like Delta resident Alaina Harter agreed.

“Fireworks are the best because they’re a sign of celebration," Harter said. There’s not a lot of celebration that happens really. I feel like there’s so much out there that can be celebrated.”

