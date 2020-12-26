Whitehouse community floods local pantry with food, gifts for holiday

The Anthony Wayne Food Pantry run by the Zion United Methodist Church saw plenty of generosity this week leading up to the holiday.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Generosity was in great supply this year all around our communities.

The Anthony Wayne Food Pantry in Whitehouse received bags and bags of food and supplies this past week leading up to the holiday.

The pantry, which has been around since 1995, is run by Zion United Methodist Church.

Pastor Carol Williams-Young says Whitehouse is a fairly affluent community. But even it has seen an increased need because of the pandemic. She believes many of these people have never been to a food pantry or had the need to.

"There are probably people out there that could use our services but don't know we're available," Pastor Williams-Young said, "and we've been trying hard to make that known and we certainly appreciate the fact that you're helping to make it known."

Pantry workers like Ron and Lisa Myers say they are helping around 30 households right now, up 30% this year from last year. Ron Myers says it's heartwarming to see the response from the community.

"You know every person, each donating a few grocery bags, it adds up to a lot of people," Myers said.

The pantry is open the first and third Tuesday of every month from 4-6 p.m.

Pastor Williams-Young encourages everyone to continue giving because the need in the community is still there even after the holidays.