$65M investment, 100+ jobs announced for Ottawa's Whirlpool plant

OTTAWA, Ohio — Whirlpool Corporation announced Wednesday it is investing more than $65 million into its factory in Ottawa over the next several years.

The investment is part of the company's ongoing effort to position the plant as the premium refrigeration factory in its North American region.

According to a news release, the Ottawa location will be expanded to accommodate production of the company's premium refrigeration products, including built-in refrigerators.

"...The investment will increase production and provide Whirlpool Corporation with a critical competitive advantage," the press release stated.

In addition to the facility expansion, the move by Whirlpool is anticipated to create more than 100 additional jobs. The project is set to begin in mid-2022, with Ottawa assuming full production in 2023.

"We're excited about this investment in the future of the Ottawa Operations and in our people," Whirlpool Corporation VP of Integrated Supply Chain and Quality Don Metzelaar said. "This is a testament to our skilled workforce, and will unlock our potential to bring the newest and best refrigeration innovation to our customers who count on us to improve their lives at home."

The company's Ottawa facility was established in 1990, and currently produces freezers, under counter ice makers and hybrid heat-pump bases for ventless dryers. Its more than 485 employees manufacture products for the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Amana, Maytag, Gladiator and JennAir brands.

The company's partnership with the JobsOhio, Regional Growth Partnership, state and local officials, including the commitment of tax benefits and a JobsOhio grant, supported Whirlpool's investment decision for the Ottawa operations. The project is contingent on approval of state and local incentives.