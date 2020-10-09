LIST | What communities are trick or treating this year?

That status of trick-or-treating this spooky season is still up in the air for many area communities.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For a lot of us, fall begins as soon as the calendar hits Sept. 1. - which means Halloween is right around the corner.

So what will be the status of spooky season and trick-or-treat this year with the coronavirus pandemic?

One Los Angeles county went as far as banning trick-or-treat this year, before backtracking and saying it's "not recommended" due to COVID-19.

In the city of Toledo, nothing has yet been set in stone about trick-or-treat one way or another.

In a statement, the city said trick-or-treat this year will be up to the health department:

"As with other things related to public health, the city administration (like many other municipalities across the state) is looking toward ODH and our county health department on this."

The city says guidance is coming next week.

WTOL has reached out to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and the Ohio Department of Health to see what guidance they may have on trick-or-treating.

CONFIRMED AREA TRICK OR TREATING

ROSSFORD

The city of Rossford is going forward with trick or treat plans on Oct. 31 until further notice, Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said.

He says “unless they hear otherwise,” he sees no reason why trick or treating cannot happen.

However, the Halloween Parade has been canceled for this year. Mayor MacKinnon made the announcement to his Facebook page, which reads, in part:

I’ve been informed by the School District that unfortunately the upcoming Halloween Parade has been cancelled due to our current pandemic. This event is actually considered a field trip and field trips are not allowed for at least the first semester of this school year due to our current health situation.

WOODVILLE

The village of Woodville is also planning to have trick-or-treat on Halloween "unless the health department states otherwise," according to an event on the village's Facebook page.

The village says it's up to you whether you want your children to participate, and ask that social distancing guidelines are followed if you do decide to go.

PEMBERVILLE

Pemberville Mayor Carol Bailey said trick-or-treating will be Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. The announcement asked participants to follow all CDC mandates.

TIFFIN

Tiffin is planning to hold trick or treating as originally scheduled on Oct. 25 from 6-8 p.m. Mayor Aaron Montz said "residents should evaluate their own household and make the decision they feel most comfortable with in regards to participation."

Tiffin Trick-or-Treat 2020 update below: pic.twitter.com/o1gCpZ5dPo — Mayor Aaron Montz (@MayorMontz) September 16, 2020

We are also checking with other municipalities and the health departments to see what their plans are for Halloween this year.

TRICK OR TREATING ELSEWHERE IN OHIO

Other Ohio communities are starting to decide yea or nay on this year's candy grab as well.

To the northeast, North Canton was among the first communities in the state to verify it was going ahead with traditional plans, and Hilliard near Columbus is also going through with trick or treat, though masks are recommended. That city said almost 90% of people who responded through its community engagement website felt that trick-or-treating can safely happen so the city is moving forward with some precautions.

Recommendations include wearing masks, adults handing out candy saying outside homes while wearing gloves, and not allowing anyone to grab candy directly from a bowl.

