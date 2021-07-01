LIST | Christmas tree recycling options

The city of Toledo, Wood County Park District and Black Swamp Conservancy can help you get rid of your tree and give it second life.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo offers Christmas tree recycling through Jan. 29. Trees should be cleared of all decorations. These trees will be ground into mulch by city forestry crews. Look for signs directing you to drop-off points at the following parks, open sunrise to sunset:

Jermain Park, 1720 S. Cove Boulevard

Ravine II Park, 1699 S. Ravine Parkway

Detweiler Park, 3775 E. Manhattan Boulevard

Bowman Park, 4793 Jackman Road

Schneider Park, 2698 Schneider Road

If you have a disability and need reasonable accommodation, contact John Easler at the city Office of Diversity and Inclusion at 419-245-1059.

Christmas tree recycling also is available through Jan. 31 through the Wood County Park District.

Recycle your fresh cut Christmas tree (with all the decorations removed) at one of the following Wood County park locations:

Park District Headquarters

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

William Henry Harrison Park

Slippery Elm Trail in North Baltimore only

Otsego Park

Wood County Parks officials also say if you need a pine tree for fish structure in a pond, feel free to take a tree.

And if you want your tree to support wildlife populations, The Black Swamp Conservancy can take it off your hands.

The Conservancy is looking for a few trees to support wildlife populations by creating fish habitat and brush piles, or by placing it at a wetland restoration site to help absorb nutrients.