Looking for a Juneteenth celebration this year? Here's a list of what's happening around Toledo

Toledo will celebrate the federal holiday with a variety of events.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired June 19, 2022.

Juneteenth, celebrated each year on June 19, is a federal holiday to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved Black people in the United States.

Juneteenth became an official national holiday in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

Here is a list of events happening the weekend of Juneteenth.

This list will be updated as we receive more information from communities on their plans for celebrations and events

Juneteenth NY Toledo is hosting its first Juneteenth Festival with a series of events:

Thursday, June 15 from 1 - 8 p.m. at Robinson Elementary and Robinson Park , with a health fair, basketball, tennis and other activities inside and outside. Entertainment for kids from 1-4 p.m., music from 4-8 p.m.

, with a health fair, basketball, tennis and other activities inside and outside. Entertainment for kids from 1-4 p.m., music from 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 16 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Robinson Elementary , with job workshops and information about career tech opportunities at TPS and GED courses for adults.

, with job workshops and information about career tech opportunities at TPS and GED courses for adults. Monday, June 19 at 5 p.m. at the Toledo Club: “Celebration of Black Kings” black tie event and awards dinner

Robinson Elementary Principal Dr. James Jones and Englewood SW President/CEO Kathleen Greely will be available for comment to discuss the festival and its significance for the community.

Saturday, June 17 from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. at the Main Library: The event will feature live performances, light refreshments and a rooftop party. Tickets are $25 and attendees must be 21 years old and over.

Sunday, June 18 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Toledo Museum of Art: A free celebration with live musical performances from local bands, cultural food vendors, and themed programming of freedom, justice, equality, and creativity through the power of art.

Monday, June 19 from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Walbridge Park: Commemorate Juneteenth with a 5K Run and free kids 1K Run after a day full of activities at Walbridge Park. 5K registration is $10.