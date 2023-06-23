Mama Mia! Where can Italian Bowl visitors find a good meal in Toledo?

In honor of Toledo hosting the championship game for a league of Italian teams that play American football, we have a list of great local Italian restaurants.

TOLEDO, Ohio — By now you've heard the Italians are coming. Italian football players -- that's American football, not the soccer that most Italians CALL football -- will play the championship game for this year's Italian Federation of American Football league in Toledo July 1.

Toledo is gearing up for the Italian Bowl at the University of Toledo and local officials are excited to welcome what they expect will be a big contingent of Italian football players and fans for the occasion.

That leads to an obvious question: What are they all going to eat?

We have some great Lebanese and Hungarian fare to recommend. Don't forget our steak houses, sushi joints and Indian cuisine either.

But if the Italian Bowl visitors are looking for a taste of home (more or less) we've compiled a list of Italian restaurants in the Glass City.

Mancy's Italian Grill -- A Toledo classic for generations.



Rosie's Italian Grille -- You may know them from the restaurant or you may know the Rolling Chef food truck, but it's all authentic Rosie's.



Olive Garden -- With two locations! One on Monroe Street and one on South Reynolds Road.

Spaghetti Warehouse -- Unlike some pretenders, Toledo's Spaghetti Warehouse is actually IN the Warehouse District.



Inky's Italian Food -- A family-owned classic for 50 years.



Piada Italian Street Food -- For when you want Italian food in a fast-casual atmosphere.



Zia's -- Twirl spaghetti around your fork with a view of the river from The Docks.



Calvino's -- A west Toledo staple.

Have you got another favorite local Italian place? Let us know: AllWTOLcontent@wtol.com.