When you can expect to see pumpkin spice hit northwest Ohio lattes this fall

Several Toledo-area cafes offer fall menus that feature pumpkin spice and more. Here's when and where you can get them.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story that aired on Aug. 20, 2021.

How early is too early for a pumpkin spice latte? Check out when Toledo-area coffee shops plan on debuting their fall menus, as well as some of the autumnal drinks and snacks they offer!

The Bard's Coffee in Perrysburg -- Now available and all year round, if possible

Pumpkin bread

Pumpkin spice latte, plus sugar-free pumpkin spice

Paninis with artisan, homemade bread; new to this fall

Black Kite Coffee in Toledo -- Early September

Brew House in Maumee -- Now available

Spiced pumpkin latte, iced hot or blended

Spiced pumpkin cold foam

Copper Press Roastery in Whitehouse -- Now available

Five-spice blend pumpkin spice, regular and sugar-substitute

Maple Pecan Latte

Caramel Apple Cider

The Flying Joe in Perrysburg -- Aug. 30

Georgette's Coffee in Maumee -- Now available

Pumpkin cream latte

Soft pumpkin cookie

Pumpkin scones

Grindhrs Coffee & Community in Toledo - Aug. 29

Pumpkin cream swirl, iced and hot drinks

Caramel apple butter swirl, iced and hot drinks

Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters in Perrysburg and Toledo -- Sept. 6

The Onyx Cafe in Toledo -- October

Pumpkin spice latte

Apple cinnamon spice latte

Plate 21 and Plate One in Toledo, both locations -- first week in September

Orange spice mocha

Wandering Bean Coffee Co, traveling coffee trailer in Toledo -- Year round

Pumpkin Spice Latte, regular or sugar-free

Pumpkin Bread Latte

Pumpkin Bari, 30 grams of protein, keto-friendly

This list is not exhaustive and will be updated when more information becomes available.

National coffee chains

Biggby -- Now available

Dunkin' Donuts -- Now available, came out Aug. 17

Starbucks -- Aug. 30

