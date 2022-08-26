x
When you can expect to see pumpkin spice hit northwest Ohio lattes this fall

Several Toledo-area cafes offer fall menus that feature pumpkin spice and more. Here's when and where you can get them.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story that aired on Aug. 20, 2021. 

How early is too early for a pumpkin spice latte? Check out when Toledo-area coffee shops plan on debuting their fall menus, as well as some of the autumnal drinks and snacks they offer! 

The Bard's Coffee in Perrysburg -- Now available and all year round, if possible

  • Pumpkin bread
  • Pumpkin spice latte, plus sugar-free pumpkin spice
  • Paninis with artisan, homemade bread; new to this fall

Black Kite Coffee in Toledo -- Early September

Brew House in Maumee -- Now available

  • Spiced pumpkin latte, iced hot or blended
  • Spiced pumpkin cold foam

Copper Press Roastery in Whitehouse -- Now available

  • Five-spice blend pumpkin spice, regular and sugar-substitute
  • Maple Pecan Latte
  • Caramel Apple Cider

The Flying Joe in Perrysburg -- Aug. 30

Georgette's Coffee in Maumee -- Now available

  • Pumpkin cream latte
  • Soft pumpkin cookie
  • Pumpkin scones

Grindhrs Coffee & Community in Toledo - Aug. 29

  • Pumpkin cream swirl, iced and hot drinks
  • Caramel apple butter swirl, iced and hot drinks

Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters in Perrysburg and Toledo -- Sept. 6

The Onyx Cafe in Toledo -- October

  • Pumpkin spice latte
  • Apple cinnamon spice latte

Plate 21 and Plate One in Toledo, both locations -- first week in September

  • Orange spice mocha

Wandering Bean Coffee Co, traveling coffee trailer in Toledo  -- Year round

  • Pumpkin Spice Latte, regular or sugar-free
  • Pumpkin Bread Latte 
  • Pumpkin Bari, 30 grams of protein, keto-friendly

This list is not exhaustive and will be updated when more information becomes available. 

National coffee chains

Biggby -- Now available

Dunkin' Donuts -- Now available, came out Aug. 17

Starbucks -- Aug. 30

