When you can expect to see pumpkin spice hit northwest Ohio lattes this fall

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story that aired on Aug. 20, 2021.
How early is too early for a pumpkin spice latte? Check out when Toledo-area coffee shops plan on debuting their fall menus, as well as some of the autumnal drinks and snacks they offer!
The Bard's Coffee in Perrysburg -- Now available and all year round, if possible
- Pumpkin bread
- Pumpkin spice latte, plus sugar-free pumpkin spice
- Paninis with artisan, homemade bread; new to this fall
Black Kite Coffee in Toledo -- Early September
Brew House in Maumee -- Now available
- Spiced pumpkin latte, iced hot or blended
- Spiced pumpkin cold foam
Copper Press Roastery in Whitehouse -- Now available
- Five-spice blend pumpkin spice, regular and sugar-substitute
- Maple Pecan Latte
- Caramel Apple Cider
The Flying Joe in Perrysburg -- Aug. 30
Georgette's Coffee in Maumee -- Now available
- Pumpkin cream latte
- Soft pumpkin cookie
- Pumpkin scones
Grindhrs Coffee & Community in Toledo - Aug. 29
- Pumpkin cream swirl, iced and hot drinks
- Caramel apple butter swirl, iced and hot drinks
Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters in Perrysburg and Toledo -- Sept. 6
The Onyx Cafe in Toledo -- October
- Pumpkin spice latte
- Apple cinnamon spice latte
- Orange spice mocha
Wandering Bean Coffee Co, traveling coffee trailer in Toledo -- Year round
- Pumpkin Spice Latte, regular or sugar-free
- Pumpkin Bread Latte
- Pumpkin Bari, 30 grams of protein, keto-friendly
This list is not exhaustive and will be updated when more information becomes available.
National coffee chains
Biggby -- Now available
Dunkin' Donuts -- Now available, came out Aug. 17
Starbucks -- Aug. 30
More local headlines from WTOL 11
Connect with us on social media:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/wtol11/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/WTOL11Toledo/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/wtol11toledo/
WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205