Halloween trick-or-treat schedule for your neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio — Stock up on your candy and other goodies. The little ghosts, goblins and other Halloween characters are headed your way for trick-or-treat this year.
So when is trick-or-treat in Toledo, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? What about your specific neighborhood? Below you will find an extensive alphabetical guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout the region for 2022.
- Adrian – Oct. 29, starts at 4:30 p.m.
- Archbold – Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Bedford - Oct. 31, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Bellevue– Oct. 29, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Halloween parade: 5:30 p.m. line-up, 6 p.m. start
- Bluffton – Oct. 27, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Bryan– Trunk or Treat, Oct. 27, starts at 5:30 p.m.
- Clyde– Oct. 29, 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Halloween parade: Oct. 29, starts at 4 p.m.
- Defiance – Halloween parade Oct. 29, starts at 7 p.m.
- Delta - Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Deshler - Oct.; Halloween parade and Trick-or-Treat 3 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Edgerton- Trunk or Treat, Oct. 29, 5 p.m.
- Elmore – Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Fayette – Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Findlay– Oct. 29, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Trick or Treat Train: Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Fostoria – Oct. 29, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Fremont– Oct. 30, 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Trunk or treat: Oct. 22, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Genoa - Oct. 31 6p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Gibsonburg - Oct. 30, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Grand Rapids- Oct. 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Indian Trails Camp: Oct. 29, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Green Springs - Oct. 30, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Hamler - Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Hicksville – Oct. 29, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Holgate - Oct. 30, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Holland- Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Pre-school Trick-or-Treat, Oct. 28
- Huron - Oct. 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Leipsic– Oct. 27, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Halloween Parade, Oct. 26, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Liberty Center – Oct. 29 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Lindsey - Oct. 30, 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Lyons - Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Marblehead - Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Maumee– Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- McClure - Oct. 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Monclova Township – Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Monroe– Downtown: Oct. 29, starts at noon.
- Trunk or Treat: Oct. 23, starts at 2 p.m.
- Napoleon – Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- North Baltimore – Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Northwood– Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat: Oct. 27, starts at 6:00 p.m.
- Oak Harbor– Downtown: Oct. 31; 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Neighborhood: Oct. 31; 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Oregon- Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Arbors at Oregon Trunk or Treat: Oct. 20, starts at 6 p.m.
- Ottawa Hills – Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Pemberville – Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Perrysburg - Oct. 31 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Port Clinton– Downtown: Oct. 29, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Neighborhood: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Republic - Oct. 30, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Ridgeville Corners - Oct. 29 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Rossford – Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Sandusky– City-wide: Oct. 31, 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Downtown: Oct 29, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat: Oct. 22, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Goodwill: Oct. 16, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Sylvania/Sylvania Township – Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Tiffin– Oct. 30, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Toledo- Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat Oct. 22, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat (CPC) Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Upper Sandusky - Oct. 29, 5 p.m. - 7p.m.
- Van Wert – Oct. 29 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Walbridge – Oct.30 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Wapakoneta- Halloween parade Oct. 20, starts at 4 p.m.
- Waterville – Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Wauseon – Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Whitehouse – Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Woodville – Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
