Local News

Halloween trick-or-treat schedule for your neighborhood

Northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan trick-or-treat times for Halloween 2022
Credit: Pexels

TOLEDO, Ohio — Stock up on your candy and other goodies. The little ghosts, goblins and other Halloween characters are headed your way for trick-or-treat this year.

So when is trick-or-treat in Toledo, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? What about your specific neighborhood? Below you will find an extensive alphabetical guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout the region for 2022.

  • Adrian – Oct. 29, starts at 4:30 p.m.
  • Archbold – Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Bedford - Oct. 31, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Bellevue– Oct. 29, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
    • Halloween parade: 5:30 p.m. line-up, 6 p.m. start
  • Bluffton – Oct. 27, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Bryan– Trunk or Treat, Oct. 27, starts at 5:30 p.m.
  • Clyde– Oct. 29, 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. 
    • Halloween parade: Oct. 29, starts at 4 p.m. 
  • Defiance – Halloween parade Oct. 29, starts at 7 p.m.
  • Delta - Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Deshler - Oct.; Halloween parade and Trick-or-Treat 3 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
  • Edgerton- Trunk or Treat, Oct. 29, 5 p.m.
  • Elmore – Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Fayette – Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Findlay– Oct. 29, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. 
    • Trick or Treat Train: Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Fostoria – Oct. 29, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Fremont– Oct. 30, 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    • Trunk or treat: Oct. 22, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. 
  • Genoa - Oct. 31 6p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Gibsonburg - Oct. 30, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Grand Rapids- Oct. 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
    • Indian Trails Camp: Oct. 29, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Green Springs - Oct. 30, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Hamler - Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Hicksville – Oct. 29, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Holgate - Oct. 30, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Holland- Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    • Pre-school Trick-or-Treat, Oct. 28
  • Huron - Oct. 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Leipsic– Oct. 27, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
    • Halloween Parade, Oct. 26, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Liberty Center – Oct. 29 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • LindseyOct. 30, 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • LyonsOct. 31, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Marblehead - Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Maumee– Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • McClure - Oct. 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Monclova Township – Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Monroe– Downtown: Oct. 29, starts at noon.
    • Trunk or Treat: Oct. 23, starts at 2 p.m.
  • Napoleon – Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • North Baltimore – Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Northwood– Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
    • Trunk or Treat: Oct. 27, starts at 6:00 p.m.
  • Oak Harbor– Downtown: Oct. 31; 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
    • Neighborhood: Oct. 31; 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Oregon- Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. 
    • Arbors at Oregon Trunk or Treat: Oct. 20, starts at 6 p.m.
  • Ottawa Hills – Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Pemberville – Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Perrysburg - Oct. 31 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Port Clinton– Downtown: Oct. 29, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.  
    • Neighborhood: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Republic - Oct. 30, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Ridgeville Corners - Oct. 29 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Rossford – Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Sandusky– City-wide: Oct. 31, 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
    • Downtown: Oct 29, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
    • Trunk or Treat: Oct. 22, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. 
    • Goodwill: Oct. 16, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Sylvania/Sylvania Township – Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Tiffin– Oct. 30, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Toledo- Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Trunk or Treat Oct. 22, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    • Trunk or Treat (CPC) Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
  • Upper Sandusky - Oct. 29, 5 p.m. - 7p.m.
  • Van Wert – Oct. 29 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Walbridge – Oct.30 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Wapakoneta- Halloween parade Oct. 20, starts at 4 p.m.
  • Waterville – Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Wauseon – Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Whitehouse – Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Woodville – Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

