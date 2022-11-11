Friday last day for Toledo Rooftop Repair application

The city of Toledo will provide roofing repairs to up to 650 homes. Nov. 11 is the last day to complete the application.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday, Nov. 11 is the last day for Toledo residents to apply for the Rooftop Repair Program, which will provide roofing repair to 650 low to middle income households.

Applicants who meet all the criteria will be chosen from a lottery on Nov. 18.

To apply, households must meet several criteria and provide certain documentation. To qualify, an applicant must:

Own a 1-4 unit residential property in the City of Toledo

Property must be located in a Qualified Census Tract (QCT) as required by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)

Owner must occupy at least one unit as primary residence

Owner must have owned the property for at least one (1) year.

Property must not be listed for sale.

Meet participating lender (s) debt and credit standards (Options 2 & 3).

Roof damage that meets the criteria for repair includes:

Water marks on ceiling

Outside is visible from the inside through the roof

Roof is covered with tarp to protect from the elements

Applicants must also provide the following documentation:

Receipt of citation from City of Toledo Code Compliance regarding the roof of the property.

Rooftops application

A valid ID with same name and address of the current owner and the property to be assisted.

Proof of income (at least 2 months) and current assets or self-certification of zero income.

If source documentation of income is not available, a Self-Attestation of Income is permissible.

Applicants must meet a certain minimum household income requirement to qualify. For example, a four-person household must make no more than $38,900 per year, or $3,242 per month. For a full list of income thresholds and more information about program eligibility, click here.

To apply, click here.