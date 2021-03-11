COVID vaccine clinics planned for Lucas County children starting Nov. 8 - See your child's school district's schedule

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will only be providing the Pfizer pediatric doses during school clinics.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department on Wednesday announced when it will be holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics for local children ages 5-11 to receive a pediatric dose of the vaccine.

TLCHD will only be providing the 5-11 year old doses at school clinics. Pediatric vaccines also are already available at many area pharmacies and pediatrician offices.

The health department said schools will communicate with families on how to register for clinics held at each respective school. The Lucas County Rec Center’s COVID-19 vaccine operations will be suspended starting on Nov. 10 through the month of November as the health department concentrates on school clinics.

LUCAS COUNTY COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC SCHOOL SCHEDULE

• NOV. 8-9, 4-7:30 p.m.

FOR: Sylvania School District & OH schools (Sylvania Schools, Ottawa Hills Schools, St. Joseph Sylvania students)

LOCATION: Stranahan Elementary

• NOV. 10, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

FOR: Washington Local District and area (WLS, Start HS district, Christ the King, Horizon Academy students)

LOCATION: Washington Junior High School gymnasium

• NOV. 13, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

FOR: Maumee and Anthony Wayne school districts and area (Maumee, AW, Maumee Country Day School, Lial, West Side Montessori students)

LOCATION: Lucas County Rec Center

• NOV. 17, 4-7:30 p.m.

FOR: Oregon School District and area (Oregon, Cardinal Stritch, L. Hollingsworth students)

LOCATION: Starr Elementary

• NOV. 22, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

FOR: TPS Bowsher

LOCATION: Bowsher High School