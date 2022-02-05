Lucas County asks for public input on rec center plan

Lucas County commissioners have asked for input on rec center and plan to give away seats from demolished Ned Skeldon Stadium.

MAUMEE, Ohio — The Lucas County commissioners have begun the planning process for the future of the Lucas County Rec Center.

Tuesday the commissioners expect to vote on a contract with a facilities planning company to analyze the facility and get input from the community on how the property should be used in the future.

In February, the commissioners announced plans to demolish Ned Skeldon Stadium, the former home of the Mud Hens. The plan also calls for rethinking the use of the surrounding rec center.

The commissioners plan to vote Tuesday on the contract with Sports Facilities Companies. The commissioners did not release the cost of the contract Monday.

Commissioners said they hope to figure out a use for the property that will benefit the entire community.

The analysis should several months. Demolition is expected to start sometime this fall after sports leagues are finished with their seasons.

"Obviously we're still using the facility, whether its softball, or whether is handball or those different facilities for the fair. But again. using it in a way that makes the most sense," Commissioner Gary Byers said.

County officials want the planning process to lead to a new use that offers new activities and expands the rec center's use.

"What are we missing that is not currently at the rec center? Although there's a lot still here. But what is it that we can provide to citizens and to really make it look good, be a appropriate as a place you want to be and have all the amenities that you'd want in a recreational facility?" Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak said.

As part of the planned stadium demolition, which the county expects will cost about $1.1 million, the commissioners said they plan to give away original stadium seats.