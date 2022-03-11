What's most important heading into Election Day? Toledoans answer

WTOL 11 asked several members of the community their thoughts on the election, political climate and what issues are important to them before election day on Nov. 8.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's less than a week until Election Day as politicians make their final push to get voters to the polls.

On Thursday, WTOL 11 traveled to the Metroparks and around downtown Toledo to hear from people who are ready to cast their ballots.

This year's general election in Ohio has key races for Governor and U.S. Senate. The ballot also has two statewide issues.

In Lucas County, there are renewals for the Metroparks, Imagination Station and a Toledo Lucas County Public Library levy.

WTOL 11 asked voters what's most important to them and got their thoughts on the political climate.

Jane Seely is a poll worker in Lucas County and weighed in with an answer.

"I think we're more united in our hearts than we let ourselves realize," Seely said. "Obviously we are very divided right now."

Bob and Debby Muszynski plan on voting on election day. They said times have changed the climate we live in.

"We're more divided than we probably ever been since the Civil War, in my opinion," Bob Musynzski said.

"We remember what it was like. There was always a problem and we always got through them," Debby Muszynski said. "But we remember at our age, there was never any of this kind of division."

WTOL 11 then asked voters what is most important to them when they do vote.

"Some of the issues," parkgoer Rin Schroeder said. "Definitely, like human rights."

"I always support the library, I always support COSI [Imagination Station], I always support the parks," Seely said.