What's expected for Friday's ALERT Day? | WTOL 11 Weather

Here's a look at the weather expected for Friday, March 3.

OHIO, USA — The WTOL 11 Weather team has issued an ALERT DAY for Friday for soaking rain and snow as a major weather maker enters the area.

The storm arrives late Friday morning in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

The initial burst will arrive as rain, but a wintry mix of ice pellets could temporarily be on the leading edge for those along the state line. Heavy, steady rainfall will last through the afternoon bringing rain totals of around an inch to 1.5 inches.

Travel will be slower during the afternoon and evening of Friday.

A cold rain is expected for those along and south of the Maumee River.

The rain and snow line placing will be around the state line. A mixture of rain and snow will be possible throughout southeast Michigan.

The amount of rain mixing in will cut down on snow totals. Due to the mixture, the snow will be wet and heavy.

Icing is not much of a concern with this system.

The storm will start to transition out by Friday evening with a quick burst of snow before wrapping up Friday night.

Snow accumulations north of the Maumee River and into southeast Michigan will be a trace to 2 inches. The northern portions of Monroe and Lenawee counties can see 2 to 4 inches. Hillsdale County will see the heaviest snowfall at over 4 inches.

Another factor with this storm is the wind component. Winds will peak Friday afternoon at around 45 mph.

Impacts with this ALERT DAY are lakeshore and localized flooding in areas already saturated.

Rivers staying swollen

Winter was very wet following a dry autumn.

Rain totals in the past week have topped 2-3 inches in many places including measurements of 3.5 inches in Toledo and 3.1 inches in Defiance. Even locations that are on the lower side of the heavy rain lately have seen plenty with 1.9 inches recorded at Findlay.

This has pushed many creeks and ditches near their top as standing water has been reported in fields and backyards. Thankfully, our rivers have seen many wet spring seasons.

