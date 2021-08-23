What UT students can expect as they move back onto campus

All residential students must complete a rapid COVID-19 test before moving into their assigned residence hall, regardless of vaccination status.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This year may look a little more "normal" for University of Toledo students as they head back to campus - here's what to expect as students are moving back in.

All residential students must complete a rapid COVID-19 test before moving into their assigned residence hall, regardless of vaccination status.

Testing will be administered via a shallow nasal swab and the results are expected to take about 30 minutes. Students can schedule their testing time using UT Portal at no cost to them.

All students that are moving in must move in on the date of their appointment unless they requested an early arrival for an additional fee.

The university is keeping track of all positive COVID-19 cases in the UT community, as well as keeping students updated on the status of enhanced cleaning of the classrooms and available cleaning supplies on campus.

This information can be found on the University of Toledo website.

UT has also launched a Rocket VIP vaccine initiative program to encourage members of the campus community to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Students and employees who are fully vaccinated or have received the first dose of the two-shot vaccine can enter by voluntarily submitting proof of vaccination using UT Portal.