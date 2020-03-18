Many of you are probably working from home or making an effort to stay inside as much as possible. But for doctors and nurses, their job is more important now than ever before.

WTOL 11 spoke anonymously with nurses who work at hospitals in northwest Ohio. As more potential cases come in, their jobs are becoming more stressful.

"We're seeing more and more potential COVID-19 patients every day," said one nurse.

Local nurses claim they are being offered extra pay to work on their days off. Additionally, hospitals are running out of needed supplies, like masks to protect the staff.

"Masks are a problem, there's no testing protocol for employees. Currently I think there's not access I don't think to enough tests," said another local nurse.

While nurses are working with what they know about the virus, they are urging everyone to take the warnings seriously and to listen to the CDC guidelines.

"Listen to the CDC, do what they're asking us to do. We have a very vulnerable population. Immunocompromised are at risk," said one nurse.

"Honestly, just stay home. Everyone just needs to stay home and avoid public places, wash your hands and cover your mouth," said another nurse.

The nurses cannot stress how important washing your hands and covering your mouth is when it comes to stopping the spread of this virus. One nurse explained how exactly coronavirus can spread:

"People think it's just airborne, but it's not just sitting in the air. Somebody can't just be breathing next to you and you'll catch it, that's not how it works. Somebody has to actually cough or sneeze or spit and that person's saliva would have to come in contact with you," said the nurse.

So if you do have to go out and run an errand, wipe down everything you touch.

"If you're going to go into the grocery store, wash your hands before you go in, wash your cart. Wash your hands after you touch, if you use a debit card, wash your hands after you touch the machine," added another nurse.

Despite not knowing when this virus could stop spreading, the nurses said this is what they signed up for and they will continue to help patients through this time.

